Ice Spice Debuts Retro Website, Fans Think Album Announcement Is Coming

Ice Spice has debuted an early 2000s-themed design for her official website. As a result, fans are now eagerly expecting news about Spice's upcoming debut album, Y2K!. The line of logic is that Y2K as a concept is rooted in the year 2000 and that is the internet era that Spice has thrown back to with her website redesign. However, at the time of writing, the website redesign is the only hint that news about the album is coming.

Spice confirmed the album at the end of January while appearing on The Today Show. However, she did not specify a date and instead simply said that the album would be out "this year". Spice was "born on Y2K" (New Year's Day, 2000). Furthermore, Spice confirmed there would be plenty of collabs on the album, including one that she called "crazy" at the time of the interview. Who are you hoping to see on Y2K!? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, the Barbz were out for blood as Nicki Minaj opened her Pink Friday 2 tour in Oakland. Members of the audience heard chanting "F-ck Latto" at several points. The animosity towards Latto likely stems from her beef with Spice, who is considered a Minaj "ally" after several collabs between the two. Furthermore, Latto is considered a Cardi B "ally" after the pair collaborated on "Put It On Da Floor Again" last year.

Latto and Spice have been trading blows for the last few weeks. Spice released the diss track "Think You The Sh-t (Fart)" before going after Latto for using her music video footage in a TikTok. Meanwhile, Latto hit back with "Sunday Service" and also referred to Spice as a "little girl" in a clapback post on social media. Monica is the only act officially listed as supporting the tour. However, maybe Minaj will bring out Spice when she hits up New York at the end of March.

