album details
- MusicNormani's Long-Awaited Debut Album Receives Artwork & Title, But Still No Official Release DateThe former Fifth Harmony singer has been teasing this since 2018. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Tracklist, Fans Disappointed But Rapper Says Deluxe Is Still ComingThis is going to be "INSANO!" By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesDanny Brown Details How Far He Has Come On "Quaranta"This is a full-circle moment for the Detroit veteran. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj "Pink Friday 2": What We KnowThe highly anticipated follow-up to “Pink Friday” is coming soon. By Demi Phillips
- MusicDiddy Resumes Working On "Off The Grid" Album With MixedByAliDiddy linked up with TDE's engineer for his upcoming album.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Reveals The Meaning Behind "SSS" Album TitleFreddie Gibbs says "SSS" will be up there with "Pinata" and "Alfredo."By Aron A.