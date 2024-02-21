Normani's Long-Awaited Debut Album Receives Artwork & Title, But Still No Official Release Date

In 2016, Fifth Harmony lost one of its key members Camila Cabello. She went on to pursue her solo career and it has continued to be a successful one. Even though the girl group was down to four, they were able to chug along for about another two years. It would be in March of 2018 that they decided to all move on as solo acts, including Normani. Ever since then, she has been teasing her first project. But, that was all she did. No cover art, tracklist, or release date was ever given for five long years. That finally all changes today as Normani has just handed out some of the details of her debut album.

This comes amid some accusations made by critics that she was running her own fan account on social media. However, it has been debunked, as her team is handling all of that. Normani cleaned out her Instagram, making room to show off her debut album cover art and title. It is titled Dopamine, and it features her wearing a skimpy, matching, black leather lingerie set while sitting on a blacked-out rocket ship.

Normani Is Getting Ready To Take Flight On Her Own

In addition, Uproxx went ahead and checked out the link in Normani's bio for more information on the LP. Ironically branded as wheresthedamnalbum.com, when you click on that link it will bring you to a pre-save link for Spotify and Apple Music. To the right is a ever-changing release date, so there is still no official word on that. But at least we have some of the goods. Hopefully, Normani and RCA get a date shortly after seeing all of this exciting news unfold.

