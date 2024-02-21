Kanye West Posts Could Get You Shadowbanned From Instagram, According To DJ Akademiks

Kanye West is likely one of the most controversial figures in all of music. Though he's been that way for a while now, it was kicked into overdrive in the past two years. His series of antisemitic rants created a massive viral controversy that caused dozens of brands and former collaborators to distance themselves from West. But earlier this month he and Ty Dolla $ign released a new album called VULTURES 1. The album got quite a bit of attention despite the controversy and a series of negative reviews from music critics.

Bloggers and fans attempting to report on and discuss the new album have put social media platforms like Instagram in a strange place. The platforms have been vocal about their resistance to hate speech, like West has repeatedly peddled in public appearances. But Instagram in particular may be having trouble separating posts about the album from posts containing antisemitic speech. That is at least according to DJ Akademiks who shared a screenshot of a warning he received from Instagram. He appears to have tried to make a post about all of the songs from VULTURES 1 hitting the Hot 100 this week. But Instagram warned him that making the post could limit his account's reach. Check out the picture he shared below.

DJ Akademiks Claims Kanye West Post Could Get Him Shadowbanned

West's new album is performing pretty well commercially. The project just debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 with nearly 150k albums sold in its first week. Additionally, all 16 tracks from the project debuted on the Hot 100 this week.

The highest debuting song was "CARNIVAL" which turned up in the top 5. It narrowly missed out on being the biggest single debut of the week. Beyonce's shift into country music "TEXAS HOLD EM" landed at number two. What do you think of Instagram potentially shadowbanning accounts for posting about Kanye West's new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

