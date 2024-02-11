Vultures 1
- MusicRich The Kid Sings "Carnival" With Fans In Italy After "Vultures" EventRich The Kid is still enjoying the success of his Kanye West collaboration.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures 1” Disappears From Apple Music AgainKanye West is still having trouble keeping "Vultures 1" on Apple Music.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Posts Could Get You Shadowbanned From Instagram, According To DJ AkademiksInstagram has long dealt with user complaints about its content policies.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWiz Khalifa Praises Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1"Wiz Khalifa is "super hype" for Ty Dolla Sign.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" First Week Sales RevealedIt's Kanye's 11th No. 1 album and Ty's first.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West's “Beg Forgiveness" Lyrics Save Stranded Skier's LifeA San Francisco man recently got lost on a skiing trip, and listened to "Vultures 1" as he awaited rescue.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNorth West Draws Kanye West's "Vultures 1" Album Cover, Reveals Her Favorite Song On The AlbumNorth has good taste.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" Returns To Apple Music With New DistributorYe's distribution issues appear to be resolved.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures 1" ReviewKanye West switches gears with the help on Ty Dolla $ign on “Vultures 1." Together, they deliver a fun and brash body of work that sounds more focused than anything else Kanye’s released since “TLOP.”By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Recruited Inter Milan Fans To Record Backup Vocals For "Carnival"West has never lacked outside-the-box ambitions in his music.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTaylor Swift Never Had Kanye West Kicked Out Of The Super BowlBrandon Marshall told the story yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign "Vultures 1" Sales Projections RevealedKanye West and Ty Dolla Sign continue to make waves with their album.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRich The Kid Fires Back At Elliott Wilson Over "Lucky" CriticismRich The Kid is accusing Elliott Wilson of hating.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Best Features On Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures""Vultures 1" may be a collaborative album between Kanye and Ty, but the duo also recruited numerous other guests.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicIndia Love's Recording Session For "KEYS TO MY LIFE" Obliterated By Kanye West Fans"She sounds like how kids be randomly singing while they're coloring at the table and sippin' apple juice," one person says. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Chris Brown Are Taking No Prisoners On Epic "BEG FORGIVENESS"When Ye goes introspective, it almost always lands. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Prices All "Vultures 1" Merch $20, But There's A CatchFans who recently paid full price for merch were not happy.By Ben Mock