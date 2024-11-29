Kendrick Lamar's "good kid, m.A.A.d. city" Sold More Than Kanye West's "VULTURES 1" In 2024

"GKMC" still stands tall.

Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West are such legendary hip-hop artists that their back catalog still sells better than most rap albums that dropped this year. But it's astounding that the former's 2012 classic is still selling more than one of the latter's most recent projects, and certainly one of 2024's most talked-about and consumed releases. Moreover, good kid, m.A.A.d. city reportedly became the eighth best-selling hip-hop album in the United States by total units in 2024, zooming by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1. Considering that GKMC is still relatively high on the Billboard 200 and even cracked its top 20 earlier this year, maybe we shouldn't express so much shock.

Also, it's not like VULTURES 1 was a particularly beloved or replayed album from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. Of course, the LP performed very well commercially and tracks like "CARNIVAL" and "BURN" were enduring standouts throughout the year, for better or worse. Maybe the collaborative effort's legacy will change further down the road and establish a more solid foundation, but with the championship year that K.Dot's enjoying right now, it seems like a futile effort.

Kendrick Lamar's Vault Is Out-Selling Kanye West's Premieres

Kendrick Lamar dropped GNX this year to massive commercial success (or at least, the best-case scenario a surprise drop can give you) and to much fan acclaim. This was after an explosive beef with Drake, "killing the party," and building anticipation for his Super Bowl halftime show next February, so it was one heck of a cherry on top. But we're sure some of Kanye West's charting classics, like Graduation or My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, could outshine that new record sales-wise in a regular calendar year with ease.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar do have one thing in common: seemingly complicated relationships with J. Cole. In Kendrick's case, though, we really have no idea what things look like between him and Cole these days. But the Dreamville boss has a hesitant admiration for Ye that he doesn't really seem to reciprocate. If he had funneled that energy into a more cogent album than VULTURES 1, then maybe he would have sold more than GKMC this year.