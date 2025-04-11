Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Teal” Brings Spring Energy

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Teal” colorway offers a clean blend of heritage and seasonal style. Dressed in a two-tone palette, the pair sticks to the Jordan formula that continues to resonate with both longtime fans and newer sneakerheads. Smooth leather construction and classic color blocking give this release a timeless feel with a splash of energy. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has long played the middle ground between high and low cuts. While not always celebrated like its OG High sibling, the Mid has carved out a loyal following thanks to constant drops and versatile designs. With this latest pair, Jordan Brand leans into crisp, spring-ready tones without overcomplicating things.

It’s a design that feels equal parts retro and fresh, a quality that has kept the silhouette in rotation for years. The Jumpman branding, wings logo, and traditional outsole round out the familiar package. Based on these official images, this release looks ready to land in stores very soon. The photos show off the crisp white leather base contrasted with rich teal overlays, laces, and swooshes. A matching teal rubber outsole sits underfoot, while the white midsole adds some contrast. It’s a clean, easy-to-style colorway for the warmer seasons.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Teal”

Image via Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid features a white leather base paired with soft light teal overlays. Teal also appears on the laces, Swooshes, outsole, and tongue Jumpman branding. The shoe includes perforated toe boxes, padded collars, and a classic white midsole. A timeless wings logo in white sits on the ankle flaps. Altogether, it’s a sleek and seasonally styled take on the iconic Jordan design.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Teal” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Pairs are expected to arrive at select retailers and Nike.com in full family sizing.

Image via Nike