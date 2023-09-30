Air Jordan 1 Mid “Teal/French Blue” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a timeless classic in the world of sneakers, appreciated for its enduring style and versatility. Its upcoming "Teal/French Blue" colorway is set to add a fresh twist to its iconic design. The "Teal/French Blue" edition combines vibrant teal accents with crisp French blue details, creating a unique and eye-catching look that's sure to turn heads. This color scheme pays homage to the Jordan brand's rich history and adds a modern touch to an already beloved silhouette.

Beyond its striking appearance, the Air Jordan 1 Mid delivers excellent performance features. It boasts a cushioned midsole for comfort and a durable outsole for solid traction. The high-top collar provides ankle support, making it suitable for various activities. Whether you're a dedicated sneaker enthusiast or someone looking for a stylish and reliable shoe, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal/French Blue" promises to be a must-have addition to your collection. It effortlessly combines heritage, aesthetics, and functionality, ensuring that it remains a timeless piece in the world of sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal/French Blue"

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A teal leather constructs the base of the uppers, with French Blue leather overlays. A dark blue Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, with a teal Wings logo right above it. Finally, blue laces and blue Jumpman emblems on the tongues complete the design. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of teal and French Blue, creating an instant classic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Teal/French Blue” will be released at some point in November 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

