Air Jordan 1 Mid “Glitter Swoosh” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 Mid, a timeless classic in the sneaker world, continues to captivate sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. Known for its iconic design and remarkable comfort, this shoe has solidified its place as a must-have in any sneaker collection. Exciting news surrounds the Mid, as an upcoming release dubbed the "Glitter Swoosh" is generating significant buzz. This new iteration features shades of pristine white and light blue, with a mesmerizing iridescent Swoosh that catches the eye. The iridescence adds a touch of uniqueness to the shoe, making it perfect for those seeking a bit of sparkle in their style.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid maintains its reputation for superior craftsmanship and comfort, making it suitable for both casual wear and athletic performance. Its mid-top silhouette offers excellent ankle support, while the classic Air cushioning ensures all-day comfort. With the "Glitter Swoosh" on the horizon, sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate a fresh and stylish addition to their collection. The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to evolve, staying relevant and iconic in the ever-changing world of footwear fashion.

"Glitter Swoosh" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers with light blue leather overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. A light blue Air Jordan Wings logo is located on the sides, and a Jumpman is found on the tongue in the same color. To complete the shoes, an iridescent Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Glitter Swoosh” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

