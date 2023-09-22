Air Jordan 1 Low “Royal Toe” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low remains a beloved sneaker choice, known for its classic design and versatile appeal. Its upcoming "Royal Toe" colorway is generating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This new iteration combines rich royal blue accents with black and white elements, creating a striking and fashionable look. The Air Jordan 1 Low has enduring popularity due to its timeless silhouette and iconic Jordan branding. It's a go-to choice for those seeking both style and comfort, whether on or off the court.

The "Royal Toe" colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic design, offering a bold color combination that's sure to turn heads. The royal blue accents stand out against the black and white background, making a statement that's both stylish and distinctive. In summary, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be a staple in sneaker culture, and the upcoming "Royal Toe" colorway is set to be a standout addition, showcasing a bold and eye-catching design that appeals to sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 Craft “Medium Olive” Has A New Release Date

"Royal Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with black leather overlays. Also, a royal blue Toebox matches the Nike Swoosh and heel tab. Black laces and a black tongue complete the design. A royal Jumpman logo is located on the tongue, and the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is on the heel in black stitching.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Royal Toe” was released on September 20th, and you can cop your pair right now. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Kentucky” Officially Unveiled

[Via]