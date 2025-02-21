Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” Releasing Very Soon

Jordan Brand is taking sneakerheads back in time with the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal.” This release revives the OG low-top cut with premium materials and a sleek, classic design. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 “Royal” High will instantly recognize the iconic black and royal blue color blocking that has defined this look for decades. Staying true to the 1985 blueprint, this pair features a smooth leather construction with a black base and vibrant blue overlays. The Swoosh, toe box, and heel pop with rich royal blue, while the black upper keeps things bold and clean.

The Nike Air branding on the tongue and Air Jordan Wings logo on the heel nod to its heritage. A sail midsole adds a subtle vintage touch, while the royal blue outsole keeps the look fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” is a must-have for fans of classic Jordan colorways. It balances retro authenticity with modern quality, making it a strong addition to any rotation. As seen in the photos, the sleek contrast between black and royal blue leather ensures this pair stands out. Expect these to turn heads when they hit shelves.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal”

Image via size?

The Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” brings back a timeless colorway with an authentic OG shape. A black leather base sets the stage for royal blue overlays on the toe box, Swoosh, heel, and backtab. The Nike Air tongue branding and Wings logo on the heel add heritage details. A white midsole provides a clean slate feel, while the blue rubber outsole completes the look with classic style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” release will be released on February 22nd, 2025. There was some speculation about an EU/Asia exclusive, but the pair will be releasing in the US through select retailers. Also the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

