A Lot Of Uncertainty Surrounds The Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal”

At first we thought it was happening, then it was cancelled, and now it might be happening again.

New developments have emerged regarding the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 and its anticipated "Royal" colorway. Although there were initial reports of the release being canceled, size? has shared retailer photos of the pair, reigniting speculation about its drop. The sneaker features a sleek black base complemented by striking royal blue overlays, continuing to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and undeniable style. With its low-top profile and iconic color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 brings a fresh perspective to a beloved classic.

Originally, the "Royal" colorway was intended to honor the rich heritage of the Air Jordan line, drawing inspiration from the iconic "Royal" color scheme seen on previous Jordan models. With these new photos circulating, many fans are hopeful for a surprise release. Stay tuned for further updates on the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 "Royal" as the excitement continues to build around this classic silhouette.

"Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a vivid blue rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The base layer of the uppers is made from black leather, complemented by royal leather overlays. Additionally, a royal Nike Swoosh is positioned on the sides. Black laces and a black tongue help maintain the overall theme of the sneakers. Royal Nike branding appears on the tongue, matching the leather. Finally, the heels display the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in black.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" release has been canceled, but there is definitely a chance that the sneakers do eventually make it to release day. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

