Michael Jordan's Superstitions Come To Life In Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts"

A sneaker release with a story behind it.

First in-hand images of the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" colorway have arrived. They have created a buzz ahead of its exciting release. Also, this pair pays tribute to Michael Jordan's time at the University of North Carolina, drawing inspiration from the basketball practice shorts he wore beneath his uniform for good luck. The design beautifully blends elements of Jordan's college days with contemporary sneaker aesthetics. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of white and grey with vibrant blue accents.

The "Lucky Shorts" colorway features a clean white and grey base for a classic and versatile appearance. Light blue accents pop on the eyelets, tongue, and inner lining, adding a fresh touch that pays homage to the iconic UNC colors. This new version of the Air Jordan 3 not only honors Jordan's college years but also maintains the signature style and comfort the model is famous for. The cushioned midsole and supportive construction ensure excellent performance and wearability. As sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans eagerly await the release, the "Lucky Shorts" colorway is set to make a notable impact in the sneaker community.

The sneakers showcase a gray rubber sole combined with a tidy sail midsole, featuring a small air pocket beneath the heel. Also, the upper is made from white leather, enhanced by light gray suede accents. Additionally, bright light blue details appear on the sides and tops of the sneakers.