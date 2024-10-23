Valentine's Day Gets A Fresh Twist With This Air Jordan 3

Retailer photos are here and it's the best look yet.

The Air Jordan 3 is gearing up to celebrate love with its upcoming "Valentine's Day" colorway. Scheduled for release next February, this model is exclusively for women. The sneakers showcase a lovely coral upper, bringing a gentle, romantic vibe. Bold red elephant print overlays create a striking contrast, while the sail midsole and outsole add a clean, classic finish. This design beautifully balances sweet and bold elements, making it an eye-catching choice. The coral and red hues feel fresh and festive, making them ideal for Valentine's Day gifts.

Renowned for its comfort and durability, the Air Jordan 3 features responsive cushioning that ensures all-day wearability. The classic silhouette maintains its timeless appeal. These sneakers are not just visually appealing—they also deliver excellent performance on and off the court. The playful colorway offers a fun twist to the iconic design. The "Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3 embodies love and style, with thoughtful details and vibrant colors that make this pair truly stand out. Sneaker enthusiasts will appreciate the unique design. Get ready to share the love with these delightful kicks next February.

"Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a sail rubber sole combined with a matching sail midsole, featuring a small air pocket beneath the heel. The upper is made from coral leather, enhanced by dark red elephant print details. Additional red and sail accents are present along the laces. Lastly, Jordan's branding on the tongue matches the same shade of red, resulting in a unified appearance.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” is going to drop on February 5th. Also, the retail price will be $215 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike