Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” Slated For Next Year: First Look

SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Spread the love with this vibrant sneaker.

The Air Jordan 3 is celebrating love with its upcoming "Valentine's Day" colorway. Set to release next February, this pair is a women's exclusive. The sneakers feature a charming coral upper, adding a soft, romantic touch. Red elephant print overlays bring a bold and stylish contrast. The sail midsole and outsole complete the look with a clean, classic finish. The design blends sweet and striking elements perfectly. This special edition is sure to make hearts flutter. The coral and red combination feels fresh and festive. Perfect for a Valentine's Day gift or a stylish addition to your own collection.

The Air Jordan 3 is known for its comfort and durability. The responsive cushioning ensures all-day comfort. The classic silhouette remains timeless. These sneakers are not just about looks—they perform well on and off the court. The playful colorway adds a fun twist to the iconic design. The "Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3 celebrates love and style. The thoughtful details and vibrant hues make this pair stand out. Sneaker enthusiasts will love the unique design. Get ready to spread the love with these charming kicks next February. The "Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3 is sure to steal the show.

"Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole paired with a matching sail midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel. The upper is crafted from coral leather, complemented by deep red elephant print accents. More red and sail accents are located along the laces. Finally, Jordan branding on the tongue is the same shade of red, creating a cohesive look.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” is going to drop on February 5th. Also, the retail price will be $215 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

