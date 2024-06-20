Air Jordan 1 Low “Psychic Purple” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

A color that is perfect for Charlotte Hornets fans.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to release in an exciting new "Psychic Purple" colorway. This upcoming pair features a color scheme reminiscent of the Charlotte Hornets. The sneaker has a clean white base, providing a neutral canvas for the vibrant overlays. Purple and jade accents dominate the design, adding a bold and stylish touch. The purple overlays are prominently displayed on the toe box, eyelets, and heel. Jade details appear on the Swoosh, collar, and outsole, enhancing the overall look. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low ensures both durability and comfort. The classic silhouette remains true to its roots while offering a fresh, modern twist.

The white leather base is complemented by the colorful accents, creating a striking contrast that stands out. The shoe also features a perforated toe box for breathability. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo is embossed on the heel, maintaining the heritage feel. The purple and jade color combination provides a vibrant aesthetic, perfect for making a statement. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Psychic Purple" Air Jordan 1 Low. With its unique colorway and classic design, this pair is sure to be a sought-after addition to any collection.

"Psychic Purple" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Oneness

The sneakers showcase a jade rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers boast a white leather base with purple leather overlays. A jade Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, complementing the overall design. Further, purple laces add a finishing touch. Additionally, an orange Jumpman is on the tongues and a white Wings logo is on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Psychic Purple” is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Oneness