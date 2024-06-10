Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room “Home” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

New photos have been released.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room "Home" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers boast a red rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base, accented with vibrant red polyester fabric overlays. Further, the Trophy Room logo is embossed on the sides for added distinction. The heels showcase black accents with a silver Nike Swoosh, while black laces complement the design. The tongues feature white and red Nike Air branding. Additionally, the heels display a gold Air Jordan logo, adding a touch of elegance.

The Trophy Room collaboration adds a new chapter to its rich history, presenting fans with a fresh take on a beloved classic. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release, ready to add this coveted pair to their collections. Whether worn on the court or as a fashion statement, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG exudes timeless style and undeniable appeal. As the release of the Trophy Room collaboration approaches, excitement builds for yet another iconic addition to the Air Jordan saga.

