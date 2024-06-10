Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room “Home” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is revered for its iconic design and storied heritage. Its forthcoming collaboration with Trophy Room brings a fresh "Home" colorway, featuring a classic black, red, and white palette. This version pays tribute to the original Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" color scheme, now reimagined in a low-top silhouette. The combination of black leather overlays, striking red accents, and crisp white midsoles captures the essence of the Air Jordan legacy. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains a staple in sneaker culture.
The Trophy Room collaboration adds a new chapter to its rich history, presenting fans with a fresh take on a beloved classic. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release, ready to add this coveted pair to their collections. Whether worn on the court or as a fashion statement, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG exudes timeless style and undeniable appeal. As the release of the Trophy Room collaboration approaches, excitement builds for yet another iconic addition to the Air Jordan saga.
"Home" Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG
The sneakers boast a red rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base, accented with vibrant red polyester fabric overlays. Further, the Trophy Room logo is embossed on the sides for added distinction. The heels showcase black accents with a silver Nike Swoosh, while black laces complement the design. The tongues feature white and red Nike Air branding. Additionally, the heels display a gold Air Jordan logo, adding a touch of elegance.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room "Home" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.
