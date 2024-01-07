Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room Gets On-Foot Photos

A new collab is coming next month.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is a popular sneaker known for its classic style. It’s a favorite among sneaker fans for its timeless design and comfy feel. Now, there's big news about a special collaboration between Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Trophy Room coming in February. This collaboration brings a fresh look to the shoes, combining red, white, and black colors. These three colors mix together to create a unique and eye-catching design for the sneakers.

The collaboration with Trophy Room adds a new twist to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, making it stand out even more. The red, white, and black combination gives a bold and energetic vibe to the shoes, perfect for those who want their footwear to make a statement. Sneakerheads are buzzing about this upcoming release, anticipating the stylish blend of colors and the exclusive touch that Trophy Room brings to the classic silhouette. Fans are eager to get their hands on these sneakers next February, expecting them to be a must-have addition to their collection.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and a sail midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with reed overlays that feature the Trophy Room logo on the sides. Also, black laces complete the design and Nike branding is located on the tongue. Finally, a gold Wings logo can be found on the black heels. Overall, this sneaker features a clean colorway, and the collaboration is going to be a hit.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room will be released on February 15th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

