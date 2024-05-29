Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room “Home” New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is a timeless silhouette celebrated for its iconic design and rich heritage. Its upcoming collaboration with Trophy Room introduces a fresh "Home" colorway, boasting a classic black, red, and white palette. This iteration pays homage to the original Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" color scheme, reimagined in a low-top form. The blend of black leather overlays, vibrant red accents, and crisp white midsoles encapsulates the essence of the Air Jordan legacy. With its premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to be a staple in sneaker culture.

The collaboration with Trophy Room adds a new chapter to its storied history, offering fans a fresh take on a beloved classic. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate its release, eager to add this coveted pair to their collection. Whether worn on or off the court, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG exudes timeless style and undeniable allure. As the collaboration with Trophy Room approaches, anticipation mounts for another iconic chapter in the Air Jordan saga.

"Home" Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with vibrant red polyester fabric overlays. The Trophy Room logo is embossed on the sides. Further, the heels feature black on the heels with a silver Nike Swoosh. Also, black laces are present. The tongues feature white and red Nike Air branding. Finally, the heels feature a gold Air Jordan logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room "Home" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

