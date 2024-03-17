Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room "Away" Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG will make waves with its upcoming collaboration alongside Trophy Room on a fresh "Away" colorway dropping later this March. This highly anticipated release showcases a striking combination of white, red, black, and gold accents, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the iconic silhouette. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to secure a pair of these coveted kicks, which promise to elevate any sneaker collection. With its classic design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to be a favorite among sneakerheads and collectors alike.

The collaboration with Trophy Room adds a unique twist to the timeless silhouette, blending style and heritage seamlessly. As the release date approaches, anticipation for the "Away" colorway continues to grow, highlighting the enduring popularity of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Stay tuned for the drop of this exclusive collaboration, as it promises to be a standout release in the sneaker world. Overall, this is going to be a big collaboration. Trophy Room is owned by Marcus Jordan, and this colorway will definitely be a hit when it drops a bit later this month.

"Away" Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with vibrant red polyester fabric overlays. The Trophy Room logo is embossed on the sides. Further, the heels feature black on the heels with a black Nike Swoosh. Also, black laces are present. The tongues feature white and red Nike Air branding. Finally, the heels feature a gold Air Jordan Wings logo.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room "Away" will be restocked on March 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

