The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the best variations of the AJ1, hands down. Today, everyone is aware of the significance of this silhouette. Overall, it transforms the greatest features of the Air Jordan 1 into a lightweight, summer sneaker. Even while it isn’t as well-known as the High OG, it has recently received plenty of excitement. In addition, a ton of fantastic Jordan 1 Low colors have recently been unveiled. We seem to have at least three or four pairs to discuss every week.

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Jordan 1 Low is getting some big-name collabs. The Trophy Room by Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, pays homage to his father’s basketball legacy. The boutique offers limited-edition sneakers and apparel, creating an exclusive experience for sneakerheads. Marcus Jordan’s passion for storytelling through footwear has made Trophy Room a must-visit destination.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Divulges On Age Gap With Marcus Jordan

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

Unfortunately, there are no first-look images of this special edition of the Jordan 1 Low. Given the release date is pretty far away, this is expected. Early photos of sneakers don’t usually release this early unless we are looking at a massive release. That being said, there are some things we can assume about this sneaker. It will certainly honor Michael Jordan in some way. Potentially a small detail on the sneaker or the insole pointing to a specific moment in his career. The sneaker will also come in unique, Jordan packaging.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that these sneakers will be released on February 15th, 2024. They will release at Trophy Room, Jordan Brand retailers, and Nike. Also, you can expect the pair to have a retail price of $140 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Michael Jordan Signed “Flu Game” Sneakers Sell For Huge Price At Auction

[Via]