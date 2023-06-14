Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low is a truly fantastic offering that does a good job of commemorating the spirit of the OG Jordan 1. Sure, this offering may not be as popular as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, but it is still an amazing offering. This is one of those sneakers that will continue to be a huge hit for fans. Casual consumers don’t really care for all of the historic mumbo jumbo. Instead, they just want what looks and feels good on their feet. Consequently, the Jordan 1 Low remains popular.

Throughout the year, we have already seen a whole bunch of amazing teasers for the shoe. There are always new images being shown off, and that isn’t going to change. Overall, Jumpman is well aware of just how well this shoe has performed. When you go into any shoe store, Air Jordan 1 Lows can sometimes line the walls. It just goes to show how badly people want them. Subsequently, we now have an image of the AJ1 Low “Dune Red,” courtesy of Sneaker Bar Detroit.

“Dune Red” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Firstly, this shoe used a white leather base through the toe box, tongue, and side panels as well. Secondly, the overlays here are a nice shade of burgundy, which is being labeled as “Dune Red.” Overall, this is just a very nice and clean colorway that is hard to dislike. Not to mention, it can be worn anytime of year.

For now, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe is only going to be released later in 2024. That said, it could be a while before you get any more updates on these. However, we should be seeing more Air Jordan 1 Low models soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

