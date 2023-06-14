Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low has proven to be among some of the best Jumpman shoes out there. It is one of those models that are perfect for the summer months. Ultimately, this is because it combines the incredible aesthetics of the Air Jordan 1, with the stylish sensibilities of a low-top. Although not everyone is in love with the Air Jordan 1 Low, it has certainly gotten a ton of traction from fans over the years. This has not slowed down a lick, and Jumpman continues to drop new color schemes.

Subsequently, we have been getting a lot of amazing teasers as of late. Throughout 2023, there promises to be a lot of new Air Jordan 1 Low releases. Some have already happened, and there are plenty more on the horizon. We are always being inundated with images of new colorways, including the one below. As you can see, Kicks Finder has come through with some images of the “Pink Blast” AJ1 Low, which is going to be a women’s exclusive.

“Pink Blast” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Kicks Finder

Firstly, this sneaker starts off with pink as the base of the sneaker. This pink leather is placed on to the toe box, tongue, and side panels of the sneaker. Secondly, we get red overlays on the overlays, Nike swoosh, and back heel. Moreover, there is even more red placed on the outsole and the Jumpman logo on the tongue. All of this comes together quite nicely and creates a colorway that is quite vibrant.

Another Look

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this Air Jordan 1 Low does not yet have an official release date. However, it is set to be dropped for a price of $120 USD. Hopefully, we find out more about this sneaker soon, as it promises to be yet another dope release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Kicks Finder

