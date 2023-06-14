Overall, it is hard to find bad things to say about the Air Jordan 11. Although it has been around for a very long time, it remains one of the best sneakers that Jumpman ever made. Moreover, Michael Jordan made a lot of memories with this silhouette. From filming movies like Space Jam to completely dominating and winning the 1996 NBA Finals. At this point, the Jordan 11 remains a massive part of sneaker culture. Every single year, it always gets two special releases, including a women’s exclusive.

Earlier, we reported on how the women’s exclusive for this year is the “Neapolitan” colorway. Now, however, we are here with some information about the new general release that is on the horizon. This time, Jordan Brand is going with a retro of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP.” This shoe originally came in a pack, but now, it will be released all by itself. Thanks to @xcsnkr, we now finally have some in-hand images of the shoe and what it will look like.

“DMP” Air Jordan 11

Ultimately, the shoe looks exactly how you would hope. Firstly, the upper is covered in nice white leather. Secondly, there is a black patent leather material that goes all the way around the silhouette. Lastly, we get some gold on the Jumpman logo near the back heel. When you put all of these elements together, you get a shoe that is most definitely going to shine.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is rumored to be released on December 9th. Overall, this could very well be one of the biggest releases of the entire year for Jordan Brand. However, there is no telling whether or not fans will connect with this model as they did previously. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

