The Air Jordan 11 definitely has to go down as one of the greatest Jordan sneakers ever. This sneaker was first released in 1996 and was the first to feature Zoom Air technology. If you are a sneaker lover, there’s a good chance the Jordan 11 has made it into your rotation. The sneaker is loved by just about everyone. For that reason, we are still seeing new colorways and editions released. This time, we’re getting some exclusive images of a new Air Jordan 11 “DMP”. The Jordan 11 will continue to live on and get new colorways as it’s just such a fan favorite.

The Jordan colorway known as “DMP” stands for “Defining Moments Pack.” It represents a special release that celebrates significant moments in Michael Jordan’s career. The DMP colorway often features a combination of black and gold, symbolizing victory and achievement. With its iconic design and meaningful concept, the DMP collection serves as a tribute to Jordan’s legacy. The sneaker also serves as a coveted choice for sneaker lovers and fans of basketball history.

“DMP” Air Jordan 11

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. As you can see, this pair wears a clean black-and-white colorway. The sole on this pair is made from a gold-tinted rubber. The upper is made from black shiny patent leather and white nylon material. The Jumpman logo is golf on this pair, symbolizing success. This sneaker definitely showcases the classier side of Jordan Brand. We’ve seen black and white Jordan like these worn with sweatpants or tailored suits.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this shoe is now going to drop on December 9th. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $230 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

