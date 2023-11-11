Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude” Gets New In-Hand Video

The Air Jordan 11 definitely has to go down as one of the greatest Jordan sneakers ever. This sneaker was first released in 1996 and was the first to feature Zoom Air technology. If you are a sneaker lover, there’s a good chance the Jordan 11 has made it into your rotation. The sneaker is loved by just about everyone. For that reason, we are still seeing new colorways and editions released. This time, we’re getting some official images of a new Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude”. The Jordan 11 will continue to live on and get new colorways as it’s just such a fan favorite.

The sneakers' name comes as a thank-you to Michael Jordan and his impact on basketball. His style of play and aura inspired millions and is the reason the Jordan Brand is as big as it is today. The sneakers are also a thank-you to Jordan's millions of fans. Fans are what make the sport of basketball so popular, and Jordan Brand is paying tribute to those who live and die for the sport. The sneaker features a familiar color scheme - boasting white, black, and gold in a seamless sneaker.

"Gratitude" Air Jordan 11

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent milky rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White material constructs the base of the uppers, with patent leather overlays surrounding the silhouette. A gold Jumpman emblem can be found near the heel, with a white 23 logo on the black heel tab. Overall, these sneakers will certainly be a hit. A clean colorway with minimal but noticeable pops of gold is the perfect colorway for the 11.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude” will be released on December 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

