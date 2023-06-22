The Jordan 11 definitely has to go down as one of the greatest Jordan sneakers ever. This sneaker was first released in 1996 and was the first to feature Zoom Air technology. If you are a sneaker lover, there’s a good chance the Jordan 11 has made it into your rotation. The sneaker is loved by just about everyone. For that reason, we are still seeing new colorways and editions released. This time, we’re getting some exclusive in-hand images of a new Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan”.

The “Neapolitan” colorway is not something new for Jordan, in fact, we’ve seen it before. Most recently with the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Neapolitan”. The “Neapolitan” colorway combines elements inspired by the famous ice cream dessert. Featuring a blend of soft pastel hues, including pink, brown, and cream, this color palette creates a sweet aesthetic. The Neapolitan colorway adds a delightful twist to sneaker designs, offering a unique option.

“Neapolitan” Air Jordan 11

As always, thanks to @xcsnkr on Instagram for providing these exclusive, in-hand photos. We can see from these photos that this sneaker is very similar to the Jordan 11 “Concord” with a different sole. Keep the “Neapolitan” flavor alive, this sneaker features a pink outsole. Also, while not yet confirmed, it is rumored that these sneakers will have brown Jordan accents. That would be consistent with other “Neapolitan” themed sneakers that we have seen from Jordan Brand. This sneaker is also a women’s exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

@xcsnkr reports that this shoe is now going to drop on November 9th. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $225 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

