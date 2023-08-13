Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 11 definitely has to go down as one of the greatest Jordan sneakers ever. This sneaker was first released in 1996 and was the first to feature Zoom Air technology. If you are a sneaker lover, there’s a good chance the Jordan 11 has made it into your rotation. The sneaker is loved by just about everyone. For that reason, we are still seeing new colorways and editions released. This time, we’re getting some exclusive in-hand images of a new Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan”.

The “Neapolitan” colorway is not something new for Jordan, in fact, we’ve seen it before. Most recently with the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Neapolitan”. The “Neapolitan” colorway combines elements inspired by the famous ice cream dessert. Featuring a blend of soft pastel hues, including pink, brown, and cream, this color palette creates a sweet aesthetic. The Neapolitan colorway adds a delightful twist to sneaker designs, offering a unique option.

“Neapolitan” Air Jordan 11

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light pink, semi-translucent rubber sole with a sail midsole. The upper of the sneakers extends the sail color, featuring a sail leather base adorned with glossy brown leather overlays encircling the shoe. Near the sock liner, you’ll discover a brown Jumpman logo on the sides. The color scheme of pink, brown, and sail is a deliberate nod to the beloved Neapolitan ice cream flavor. In its entirety, these sneakers don a pristine and polished colorway. It is important to note that they are a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” is going to drop on November 11th. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $225 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

