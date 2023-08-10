Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Product Shots Revealed

Overall, you can never go wrong with a sneaker like the Air Jordan 11. Overall, this is one of the greatest shoes we have ever seen. Created in the mid-90s by Tinker Hatfield, this shoe was looking to replicate a dress shoe. No one thought this would work, but somehow it did. Although the skepticism was high, these have become a fan-favorite. In fact, there are some sneakerheads who would confidently say that these are the best Jumpman shoe of all-time. And yes, even over the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

When it comes to the Air Jordan 11, there are typically at least a couple of releases every year. One of these offerings is a women’s exclusive. Meanwhile, the second offering is for everyone. The model that is for everyone this year is the “DMP” Air Jordan 11. Below, you can find some new images of this sneaker, courtesy of JD Sports. As you will see, the shoe lives up to the original, which was released back in the 2000s.

“DMP Air Jordan 11

Firstly, the shoe opens up with a solid white upper on top and on the midsole. Secondly, we get a black patent leather strip that goes all around the sneaker. Lastly, there is a gum outsole that can also be mistaken for gold depending on the lighting. All of this comes together nicely for a color scheme that cannot be understated.

For now, this shoe is believed to be coming out on December 9th, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. Moreover, the shoe will likely cost a total of $225 USD. This is a very solid price, and we know a lot of you collectors will be looking out for these. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

