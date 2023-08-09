Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Release Delay Confirmed

One of the best sneakers you can get in terms of 90s Jumpman offerings is the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this is the shoe that really kicked off the 90s for Nike and Michael Jordan. Although it is not the most popular Jordan sneaker out there, it is still widely considered as an iconic offering. It had a huge pop culture showing, and to this day, fans still adore it. There are some cool aesthetics to be found here, and who can forget those shark teeth on the midsole?

Throughout 2023 thus far, there have been quite a few dope Air Jordan 5 offerings. However, it seems like there are still some more left to come out. One of them is the Jordan 5 “Burgundy.” Of course, this is a retro of a colorway that we got back in the mid-2000s. Unfortunately, this model has been hit with some delays. Regardless, it is still on track to be released before the end of the summer, which is good news for sneakerheads.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 “Obsidian Gum” Drops Next Year: First Look

“Burgundy” Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

Firstly, this model is covered in what appears to be burgundy suede. This look suits the silhouette extremely well. Secondly, the midsole also has some burgundy on it all while the shark teeth help add some unique design elements. Lastly, we get that iconic silver 3M Jordan 5 tongue with a burgundy Jumpman logo right in the middle of it.

More Photos

Originally, this shoe was set to drop on August 12th. Subsequently, the shoe was hit with an August 19th release date. Now, however, all signs are pointing to this shoe actually dropping on August 29th. This news comes to us from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands. More releases are on the horizon.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” Officially Unveiled

[Via]