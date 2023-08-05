Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Delayed Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 is regarded as one of the best shoes from the early 90s. Released in 1990, it was Jumpman’s first sneaker of the decade, making a significant impact in the market. While not the most popular silhouette, it still became a pop culture staple, partly due to its appearance in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Over time, the shoe has cemented its place in sneaker history and remains a timeless classic. Its enduring popularity ensures that the Air Jordan 5 will continue to be a beloved choice for many sneaker enthusiasts, no matter what.

Over the last few years, numerous Air Jordan 5 retros have been released, most of which came from the OG color schemes. However, Jordan Brand is now exploring more recent models, like the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy,” which is set to make a comeback this year. The release is just a couple of weekends away, and we already have some official images to share. Despite a few delays and reported release dates, the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” finally looks like it has a release date.

“Burgundy” Air Jordan 5

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair of Air Jordan 5s. The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole and a clean burgundy midsole with hints of grey. The upper is constructed of burgundy suede with grey netting on the sides. Grey laces and a grey tongue complete the design. Also, Jordan branding can be found on the tongue, in black, and on the heel, in grey. Overall, these sneakers are definitely highly anticipated and they are releasing in a classy, elegant colorway.

Originally, it was reported that this shoe would drop on August 12th. Then, Sneaker Bar Detroit reported they would release on August 19th, for a price of $225 USD. Now, @zsneakerheadz is reporting that these sneakers are releasing on August 29th, we will have to wait and see if this is official. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

