The Air Jordan 5 SP is a classic sneaker that combines style and performance. It features a high-top silhouette with a lace-up closure for a secure fit. The shoe has a durable upper made of premium materials, providing comfort and support. Also, with its cushioned midsole and rubber outsole, it offers excellent shock absorption and traction on various surfaces. The Air Jordan 5 SP is a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike, known for its timeless design and reliable performance.

A Ma Maniére is a renowned sneaker boutique that has collaborated with Jordan Brand on several occasions. Known for their unique and stylish offerings, A Ma Maniére’s collaborations with Jordan have garnered significant attention. Further, The partnership has resulted in limited edition releases, showcasing a blend of luxury and sportswear aesthetics. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate these collaborations, as they offer exclusive designs and high-quality craftsmanship. A Ma Maniére’s collaboration with Jordan continues to captivate fans, combining the best of both brands and creating highly sought-after sneakers.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 SP

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. These sneakers feature a yellow sole and a black midsole. The upper is almost entirely black leather with light accents on the side stitching. Also, A Ma Maniére branding can be found on the sole, midsole, and tongue. The tongue is silver and adds another color to the otherwise monotone sneaker. Overall, this sneaker is a great collaboration between an iconic Jordan Brand silhouette and a huge sneaker boutique.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 SP x A Ma Maniére is going to drop on November 22nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $225 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

