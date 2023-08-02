Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Gets New Release Date

One of the best shoes from the early 90s would have to be the Air Jordan 5. For those who may not know, this was actually Jumpman’s first 90s sneaker. Released in 1990, the AJ5 was a fantastic entry into the library. Although it may not be the most popular silhouette, it made its mark. Overall, it is still considered to be a pop culture staple, especially thanks to its inclusion in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. At this point, the shoe is never going away, no matter what.

Throughout the last few years, we have gotten a whole bunch of Air Jordan 5 retros. However, many of these retros have come from the OG color schemes. Now, Jordan Brand is thinking about more recent models. For instance, it has become clear that the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” will be making a comeback this year. In fact, the release is just a couple of weekends away and we have some official images to share.

Read More: Five Best Blue Air Jordans On Stadium Goods Right Now

“Burgundy” Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe is covered in burgundy suede. This burgundy has a great hue to it that almost gives it a neutral vibe. From there, the midsole is also burgundy, although there is an icy blue outsole to break up the monotony. We also get that signature silver 3M tongue here, which is a standout feature of the Air Jordan 5. To top it off, a burgundy Jumpman logo is found in the middle of the tongue.

More Photos

Originally, it was reported that this shoe would drop on August 12th. Now, however, Sneaker Bar Detroit is reporting that these will be released on August 19th, for a price of $225 USD. These are definitely dope, and many will be excited to have them back. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” Coming Soon

[Via]