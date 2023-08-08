Air Jordan 1 “Obsidian Gum” Drops Next Year: First Look

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 will always be considered to be one of the greatest sneakers ever made. This is a shoe that has been given a ton of amazing color schemes over the years. Although not everyone is a fan of it, you can’t not respect it. Michael Jordan started his NBA journey in this shoe, and even today, the sneaker is worn by hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Even in 2023, there is still a place for a sneaker like the AJ1.

Speaking of 2023, this year has already seen a great host of Air Jordan 1 models. Although, the fun is not going to stop this year. In 2024, the AJ1 is going to continue its phenomenal winning streak. We have seen a few teasers so far, many of which have come from @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles. Today, they are back again, this time with the Air Jordan 1 “Obsidian Gum.” As you will see below, this is a very cool offering that is great all-year round.

“Obsidian Gum” Air Jordan 1

Firstly, the shoe is constructed with a white leather base on the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, all of the overlays here are navy blue. Lastly, we get a nice gum outsole which is a motif we have seen before from Jordan Brand. When you put all of this together, you get a truly fantastic shoe that we believe a lot of people will enjoy.

It is being reported in the Instagram post above that this shoe is going to be released in the Summer of 2024. However, this is only a rumor and has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Hopefully, we find out more about this upcoming sneaker, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

