Best Air Jordan 1 Low Colorways Available On Stadium Goods Right Now

In this article, we’ll explore the best Air Jordan 1 Low colorways currently available on Stadium Goods. From classic designs to contemporary styles, we’ll showcase the top options for sneaker enthusiasts to discover and add to their collections. Get ready to dive into a curated selection of the most sought-after Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers right now.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Game Royal”

Jordan Brand has released the AJ1 Low “Game Royal”, a new iteration featuring a white leather upper and Game Royal blue overlays on the heel, collar, eyelets, and forefoot. The sneaker shares similarities with the 2018 Jordan 1 High Game Royal. Completing the look are black laces, a white midsole with a concealed Nike Air unit, and a black rubber outsole. This pair is perfect for the summer months. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ1 Low SE “Nothing But Net”

This pair is definitely on the edgier side of colorways but it utilizes colors in a fantastic way. A black rubber sole and white midsole start the design, but yellow, blue, red, and purple designs cover the leather overlays of the upper. If you are looking for a pop of color in your sneakers, without being too “out there,” this is your pair. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC”

The “UNC” color scheme is one of the most popular and for good reason. The light blue and white combination is classy and just works so well. This pair features more black, especially on the tongue and on the Nike Swoosh. Dark blue laces finish this clean pair. Overall, this is a great pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows and utilizes the iconic UNC colorway. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ1 Low “Triple Black”

Everyone needs a pair of all-black sneakers in their life because sometimes we know we’re going to get dirty. This AJ1 Low features, as described, an all-black silhouette with not a single hint of white. Seamless fit this pair into any outfit and stay stylish and comfortable at the same time. If you like black sneakers, this pair is a go-to. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Low “Bordeaux”

Finally, this pair features an elegant colorway on a comfortable silhouette. The “Bordeaux” color scheme features a rich purple/red color and grey. This pair has a white leather base with Bordeaux leather overlays, creating a classy look. Overall, these sneakers are definitely a fan-favorite and they come in a clean colorway. (Image via Stadium Goods)

