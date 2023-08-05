Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” First Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a highly popular sneaker known for its classic design and iconic status. Originally released in 1985, it quickly gained recognition and became a cultural phenomenon. The shoe features a high-top silhouette and a comfortable fit, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players. With its versatile colorways and timeless style, the Air Jordan 1 High OG appeals to a wide audience and complements various outfits. Overall, Jordan Brand has released numerous iterations and collaborations, keeping the shoe fresh and appealing to sneaker fans worldwide.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG’s enduring popularity and continuous presence in the market solidify its position as a staple in many sneaker collections. Its significance in sneaker culture and basketball history makes it a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans. As part of the Air Jordan legacy, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a timeless classic in the world of sneakers.

“Team Red” Air Jordan 1 High OG

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. The sneakers feature a team red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed with a white leather upper with prominent red leather overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh, as well as the laces, are team red. Red Nike Air branding can be found on the tongue, and a white Air Jordan Wings logo can be found above the Swoosh. Overall, this pair is definitely going to be hot and fans will love the color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Team Red" is releasing at some point in 2024 summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they release.

