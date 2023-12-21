Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” Gets A First Look

See what this grade school sizing will look like.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a highly popular sneaker known for its classic design and iconic status. Originally released in 1985, it quickly gained recognition and became a cultural phenomenon. The shoe features a high-top silhouette and a comfortable fit, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players. With its versatile colorways and timeless style, the Air Jordan 1 High OG appeals to a wide audience and complements various outfits. Overall, Jordan Brand has released numerous iterations and collaborations, keeping the shoe fresh and appealing to sneaker fans worldwide.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG's enduring popularity and continuous presence in the market solidify its position as a staple in many sneaker collections. Its significance in sneaker culture and basketball history makes it a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans. As part of the Air Jordan legacy, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a timeless classic in the world of sneakers. Overall, this pair is going to be big in 2024.

“Team Red” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a team red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed with a white leather upper with prominent red leather overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh, as well as the laces, are team red. The tongue features red Nike Air branding, while above the Swoosh, you'll find a white Air Jordan Wings logo. Overall, this pair is definitely going to be hot and fans will love the color scheme.

Another Look

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” is releasing on May 25th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

