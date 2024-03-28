Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” Gets New Drop Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG continues its legacy with the upcoming "Team Red" colorway. Sporting a crisp white base adorned with vibrant red overlays, these sneakers make a bold statement on and off the court. Originally slated for a later release, the launch date has been moved up by about a month, heightening anticipation among sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts. With its classic high-top silhouette and iconic design, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a timeless favorite among sneaker aficionados.

The "Team Red" iteration adds a fresh twist to the silhouette, offering a blend of heritage and modern style. The combination of white and red hues creates a striking contrast that catches the eye and commands attention. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to secure a pair of these coveted kicks. Whether you're a collector, athlete, or fashion enthusiast, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Team Red" promises to be a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation. Stay tuned for updates on availability and release details as the excitement continues to build.

These sneakers feature a team red rubber sole coupled with a clean white midsole. The shoe upper is made from white leather, highlighted by bold red leather overlays. Red is prominent on the Nike Swoosh and laces. The tongue showcases the red Nike Air emblem, while the Air Jordan Wings logo embellishes the upper. In summary, this pair will establish trends and please enthusiasts with its lively color scheme.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Team Red” is releasing on April 27th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

