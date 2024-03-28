Nike Air Max 1 “White/Alchemy Pink” Coming Soon

A light and colorful new Air Max.

Nike-Air-Max-1-White-Alchemy-Pink-Photo-Blue-Sundial-Lilac-Bloom-HF5071-100-4

In its upcoming "White/Alchemy Pink" colorway, the Air Max 1 showcases a refreshing combination of light hues, including pink, blue, yellow, and purple accents. This vibrant color palette adds a playful and energetic touch to the classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for both on and off the court. With its lightweight construction and cushioned midsole, the Air Max 1 offers unparalleled comfort and support, ideal for long hours of wear. The "White/Alchemy Pink" colorway injects a sense of freshness and vitality into the sneaker, perfect for spring and summer styling.

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to adding a pop of color to their collection with the upcoming release of the "White/Alchemy Pink" Air Max 1. In summary, the Nike Air Max 1 continues to redefine sneaker culture with its iconic design and innovative features. The "White/Alchemy Pink" colorway offers a fresh take on a beloved classic, making it a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and availability of this highly anticipated sneaker drop.

“White/Alchemy Pink” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue, purple, and yellow rubber sole as well as a clean white midsole with a Nike Air bubble. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with light grey and light purple overlays. A vibrant pink Nike Swoosh is on the outside, with a blue Swoosh on the inside. Also, white laces and more yellow branding on the tongue and heels complete the design. Finally, note this pair is a WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the release date for the Nike Air Max 1 “White/Alchemy Pink” is at some point this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

