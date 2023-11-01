Nike Air Max 1 “Urawa” Just Restocked

The Nike Air Max 1, an incredibly popular sneaker, just restocked the special "Urawa" colorway. This design pays homage to the revered Urawa Dragons, also known as the Urawa Red Diamonds, a prominent J League Football Club. In this striking iteration, bold red dominates the upper, representing the team's passionate fan base. A touch of white accentuates the Swoosh and midsole, providing a crisp contrast. The tongue discreetly features the Urawa Dragons' emblem, showcasing the club's legacy.

The Air Max 1's signature cushioning ensures exceptional comfort, whether you're on or off the field. With its classic design and athletic heritage, this sneaker captures the spirit of the Urawa Dragons and the passion of their supporters. Sneaker enthusiasts and football fans alike will be eager to get their hands on the Nike Air Max 1 "Urawa." You can grab your very own pair now, as these kicks are bound to become a collector's item and a symbol of football pride.

Read More: Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” Photos Revealed

"Urawa" Nike Air Max 1

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole that contains a red Nike air bubble. A black mesh creates the base of the sneakers, with white and grey leather overlays dominating the rest of the sneakers. A white leather Swoosh and white laces complete the design. The Nike logo can be found on the tongue in gold print, and the Urawa Dragons logo can be featured on the heels. Overall, look out for these sneakers to be released very soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Urawa” has just restocked and you can purchase a pair via the widget above. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $160. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Coming Fall Of 2024

[Via]

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.