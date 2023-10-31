Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” Photos Revealed

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low, a celebrated sneaker, is making waves with its upcoming "Shattered Backboard" colorway. This iconic model, known for its blend of style and performance, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "Shattered Backboard" colorway is expected to introduce a dynamic and striking look, drawing inspiration from a memorable moment in basketball history. The color scheme, with its shattered black and orange hues, is ready to captivate the attention of both sneakerheads and sports fans.

The significance of the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low lies in its ability to channel the spirit of the original Air Jordan 1 while offering a low-top variation. This model is celebrated for its versatile style and comfortable cushioning. As the "Shattered Backboard" version prepares for release, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low remains a sought-after choice, bridging the worlds of sports and fashion. This upcoming colorway adds a layer of excitement to the sneaker's legacy, ensuring its continued popularity as a symbol of timeless design and innovation in the world of sneakers.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Coming Fall Of 2024

"Shattered Backboard" Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole with a clean white midsole that has a black Jumpman on it. The upper is white leather with black leather overlays and large white panels with an imprinted Wings logo. The laces are black and match the sock liner. Jordan branding can be found on the lace holder and on the insoles. Overall, this is a great sneaker option for those looking for a more economical purchase. It still has all the core features of the great Air Jordan 1 Low but with a few changes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” will be released at some point in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Varsity Red” Officially Unveiled

[Via]