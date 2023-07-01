Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Chicago” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low gets a Chicago colorway.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low is a stylish and versatile sneaker that pays homage to the original Air Jordan 1 design. With a low-top silhouette, it offers a casual and comfortable fit suitable for everyday wear. The shoe features a mix of leather and synthetic materials, providing both durability and a premium look. The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low incorporates the iconic Air Jordan wings logo on the heel and the classic Jumpman logo on the tongue, symbolizing the shoe’s connection to the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan.

The midsole includes Air-Sole cushioning, ensuring adequate impact protection for all-day comfort. Its simple yet timeless design allows for easy pairing with various outfits, making it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals. Whether you’re a basketball fan or just looking for a classic and reliable sneaker, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low offers a touch of nostalgia and contemporary style in one package.

“Chicago” Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low

Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole that has a black Jumpman on it. The upper is white leather with red leather overlays and large white panels with an imprinted Wings logo. The laces are black and match the sock liner. Jordan branding can be found on the lace holder and on the insoles. Overall, this is a great sneaker option for those looking for a more economic purchase. It still has all the core features of the great Air Jordan 1 Low, but with a few changes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Chicago” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Chicago
Image via Nike
Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low
Image via Nike

