The famous Air Jordan 1 has been updated in the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low, paying respect to history while incorporating modern style. This low-top shoe has a blend of traditional design aspects with modern touches, giving it a distinctive and fashionable appearance. This black-and-white edition showcases a color scheme that gives stays true to minimalism and accentuates the design features of the sneaker.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low delivers comfort and durability for daily use with a mix of leather and synthetic materials. Sneaker lovers can see a great combination of vintage and current aesthetics as the Jordan brand introduces this intriguing sneaker. This sneaker is the perfect option for someone who loves Jordans but doesn’t necessarily want to pay the Jordan 1 High price tag. This Jordan 1 Low spinoff may see an increase in popularity in the years to come as Jordan Brand pushes out more and more colorways and editions in the future.

“White/Black” Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low

This pair features a black rubber sole with an icy blue panel and a clean white midsole that has a black Jumpman logo on it. The upper features a white leather base with black overlays. A large side panel shows the Air Jordan Wings logo embedded where the Nike Swoosh would usually be. The heel is a fully black panel and a white Jumpman can be found on the laces. Overall, this pair is dressed in a clean black-and-white colorway which allows it to go with just about any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “White/Black” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

