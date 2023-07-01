The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low is a sneaker model that showcases a classic design with a modern twist. It features a low-top silhouette and incorporates elements of the iconic Air Jordan 1. The Nu Retro 1 Low utilizes a combination of leather and other various materials in its construction, offering durability and a sleek look. Also, with its clean lines and minimalist aesthetic, this shoe appeals to both Jordan enthusiasts and casual sneaker wearers.

The Nu Retro 1 Low provides a comfortable fit and reliable performance, making it suitable for everyday wear. Its versatile design allows for effortless styling, effortlessly complementing a range of outfits. Jordan Brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail is very clear in this model, as it delivers a blend of heritage and contemporary style. Overall, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low is a must-have for those seeking a timeless sneaker with a modern edge.

“Guava Ice” Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low

The sneakers feature a cream colored and ice blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole, featuring a blue Jumpman. Also, the upper features a white leather base with cream suede and ice blue leather overlays. The blue leather overlays feature an imprinted Air Jordan wings logo. The laces and tongue are white and the tongue doesn’t feature any Jordan branding. Also, the sock liner is ice blue and the heel features a white leather patch. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean guava colorway and designed with durable and comfortable materials.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Guava Ice” will release sometime in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

