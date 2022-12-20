Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some unique shoes, such as the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low. These silhouettes came out during a time when Jumpman was leaving its iconic models behind. Instead, they wanted to focus on moving the brand forward.

However, fans quickly decided that they would much rather get vintage Air Jordan retros. As a result, shoes like the Nu Retro 1 were scrapped and put on the backburner. While this may be the case, there is no doubt that nostalgia has created an appetite for these sneakers again.

Image via Nike

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Returns

For instance, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low is back. In the images below, you can see how there is a lot going on here. There are elements of the Air Jordan 1 Low, while a huge Wings logo is placed on the sides. Overall, it is a unique look that is bolstered by a colorway that is a safe bet for the shoe’s triumphant return.

Firstly, this shoe immediately pops out with the “Royal Blue” aesthetics. This blue is placed on the toe box, back heel, outsole, and even the back heel. Moreover, the shoe has black overlays that extend throughout the silhouette and the tongue. Lastly, white is placed on the Wings overlay that adorns the side. This white is also found on the front portion of the midsole.

Royal Blue – Image via Nike

Of course, these are not for everyone and they never will be. There is a specific type of sneakerhead that these will appeal to, and that’s okay. With certain styles coming back into the forefront, perhaps these will get the shine they never received.

Release Details

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, however, it is expected to drop next year. As always, be sure to let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]