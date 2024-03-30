Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “UNC Patent” Officially Revealed

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low is creating a buzz with its upcoming "UNC Patent" colorway. These sneakers feature a sleek low-top silhouette with a nod to the University of North Carolina's iconic color scheme. The patent leather construction adds a glossy finish to the design, giving the shoes a premium look and feel. Crafted for both style and performance, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low offers versatility and comfort for everyday wear. The "UNC Patent" colorway combines classic Carolina blue accents with crisp white overlays, creating a clean and timeless aesthetic.

With its retro-inspired design and modern updates, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "UNC Patent" pays homage to basketball heritage while embracing contemporary trends. Sneaker enthusiasts and UNC fans alike will appreciate the iconic colorway and attention to detail. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these sneakers are sure to be in high demand. In conclusion, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "UNC Patent" offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette, blending heritage-inspired design with modern flair.

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Neon” Gets Much Earlier Release

"UNC Patent" Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a UNC blue leather base, with large black leather overlays. The sides feature an enlarged Air Jordan Wings logo. The tongues and heels of this pair do not feature any branding. Overall, this sneaker features the iconic UNC color scheme and will be a hit when it drops later this summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “UNC Patent” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" Release Date Revealed

[Via]