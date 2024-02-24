Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Patent Bred” Officially Revealed

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Patent Bred" colorway. This sleek iteration promises to capture the essence of the iconic Bred color scheme, featuring a combination of black and red patent leather accents. With its low-cut silhouette and premium materials, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low offers a modern take on the classic Air Jordan 1 design. The "Patent Bred" colorway adds a bold and vibrant touch to the silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts looking to make a statement.

Anticipation is high for the release of this eye-catching colorway, as fans of the Air Jordan line eagerly await the opportunity to add these kicks to their collection. Stay tuned for more updates on the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Patent Bred" colorway, as it's sure to be a must-have for Jordan fans and sneakerheads alike. Overall, this sneaker is releasing in an iconic colorway. The silhouette is becoming more and more popular for its price. While it features many of the same features as the Air Jordan 1 Low, it has some modern upgrades and a cheaper price.

"Patent Bread" Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue and red sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a red leather base, with large black leather overlays. The sides feature an enlarged Air Jordan logo. The tongues and heels of this pair do not feature any branding. Overall, this sneaker features an iconic color scheme and will be a hit when it drops later this March.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Patent Bred” will be released on March 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

