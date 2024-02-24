Nike Air Max Dn x Supreme “Silver Bullet” First Look

The Nike Air Max DN is gearing up for an exclusive collaboration with Supreme, featuring a coveted "Silver Bullet" colorway. This collaboration promises a fusion of Supreme's renowned streetwear aesthetic with the iconic Air Max DN silhouette. The sneakers, designated as Friends and Family only, will be highly sought-after among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. With its sleek design and premium craftsmanship, the Nike Air Max DN x Supreme collaboration will make a significant impact on the sneaker community.

The "Silver Bullet" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to the classic Air Max DN silhouette, featuring metallic silver accents that exude timeless appeal. Anticipation is high for the release of this exclusive collaboration, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add these limited-edition kicks to their collection. Stay tuned for more updates on the Nike Air Max DN x Supreme "Silver Bullet" collaboration, as it's sure to make waves in the sneaker world upon its release.

"Silver Bullet" Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn

Image via clint419

As you can see, the sneakers take on an all-silver look. They feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a silver material, with Supreme lettered throughout the uppers, in grey. Grey laces are present, and red details are featured on the side and tongues. Overall, this sneaker takes on a clean color scheme. The pops of red add a bit of color to the otherwise metallic silver sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn x Supreme “Silver Bullet” in a Friend and Family exclusive only. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 for selective purchasers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

