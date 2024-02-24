Jordan Luka 2 “Olive Aura” Dropping This March

The Jordan Luka 2 is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Olive Aura" colorway. This iteration features a striking olive aura hue that adds a unique and stylish touch to the sleek silhouette. Crafted with premium materials and innovative design, the sneaker offers both comfort and performance on the court. Further, the olive aura accents are prominently displayed throughout the design, creating a bold and eye-catching look that stands out. With its sleek design and versatile colorway, the Jordan Luka 2 "Olive Aura" is set to become a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike.

Keep an eye out for the official release date of the Jordan Luka 2 "Olive Aura," as it will generate significant interest and demand. Don't miss out on the opportunity to add this stylish and performance-driven sneaker to your collection. Overall, Luka Doncic's second signature sneaker has been a big hit. It's going to continue to receive new colorways as Luka is one of the biggest stars at the moment.

"Olive Aura" Jordan Luka 2

Image via BSTN

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features an orange Jumpman. Also, the uppers of comprised of a combination of olive leather and mesh, with light details throughout. Additionally, green laces and an olive tongue complete the design. Further, the tongues feature Luka branding in orange, and the heels feature an extension of a rope design that carries through to the laces.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 2 “Olive Aura” is going to drop on March 1st. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via BSTN

Image via BSTN

