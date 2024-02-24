Travis Scott Makes Air Jordan 1 Low Cleat For The HBCU Classic

Travis Scott's latest creation, the Air Jordan 1 Cleat, is set to make waves at the HBCU classic celebrity softball game. Designed specifically for the event, these cleats boast the same iconic uppers as their AJ1 Low counterparts, ensuring both style and performance on the field. With two colorways available, players can choose between the classic aesthetics of the Air Jordan 1 design. The cleats feature a durable and grippy sole, providing athletes with the traction needed for swift movements on the diamond.

Scott's signature touches, from the bold color schemes to the distinctive branding, add a unique flair to these exclusive kicks. While they won't be hitting store shelves for public release, lucky participants in the celebrity softball game will have the opportunity to showcase these coveted cleats on the field. With Scott's influence and the iconic Air Jordan silhouette, these cleats are sure to turn heads and elevate the style game at the HBCU classic. As athletes lace up their Air Jordan 1 Cleat, they not only embody the spirit of competition but also make a fashion statement that reflects the intersection of sports and culture.

Air Jordan 1 Low Cleats x Travis Scott

As you can see, the cleats feature the same uppers as the previous AJ1 Lows that Travis has released. Both feature earthy colorways with shades of brown green, sail, and white. Of course, both also featured cleated bottoms for traction on the field. Also, Jordan and Travis's branding can be found on both the tongues and heels.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low Cleat will not be available for purchase. This pair was strictly made for the softball game and to showcase Travis' design. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

